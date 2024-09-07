nVerses Capital LLC Takes Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in FutureFuel by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FF stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 8,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $38,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FutureFuel news, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 8,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $38,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,528.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,902 shares of company stock valued at $306,695. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

