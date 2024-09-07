NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 60.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.38. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

