Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $184.82 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $165.49 and a 52 week high of $227.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

