Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $89.00 at Bank of America

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $102.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

