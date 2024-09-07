Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.