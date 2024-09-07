Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,180 shares of company stock worth $6,376,570 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.