Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,247,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 302.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,245,000 after buying an additional 195,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $335.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $227.21 and a one year high of $459.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.