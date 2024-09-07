Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

