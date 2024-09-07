Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 722,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,008,889. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 252.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $33.13.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

