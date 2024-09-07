Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $420.00 at Susquehanna

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $340.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Shares of PANW opened at $335.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.48. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $224.64 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $22,865,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,505,142.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,238 shares of company stock valued at $154,690,169. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after buying an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

