Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $36,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $571.64 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.49 and a fifty-two week high of $601.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

