Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 46 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medpace were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Medpace Trading Down 3.4 %

MEDP opened at $335.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.