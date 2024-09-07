Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 5,161 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $66.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

