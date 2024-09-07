Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0 %

GEV opened at $198.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

