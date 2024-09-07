Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after purchasing an additional 119,295 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TECH opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

