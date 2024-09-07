Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 160 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,078,986.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,167. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $149.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

