Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 88 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned about 0.23% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $631,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMV opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.02.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.