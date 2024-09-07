Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 95 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,684,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $133,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

XYL opened at $126.81 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.70.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

