Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 211,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 29.2% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 39,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 57,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.