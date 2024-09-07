Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

