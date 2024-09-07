Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

