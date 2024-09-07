Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $351,774,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after purchasing an additional 616,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $510.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $521.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.58.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

