Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,363,000 after buying an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $44,529,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $157.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

