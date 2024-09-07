Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 878.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.71.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO opened at $448.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.