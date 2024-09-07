Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,055.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

