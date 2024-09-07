Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

