Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $224,000 Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.