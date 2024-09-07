Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $254,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $246.39 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.59 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

