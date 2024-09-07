Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $279,000 Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nucor were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Nucor by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after purchasing an additional 153,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 5.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 738,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,715,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $138.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.