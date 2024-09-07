Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $305,000 Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Guidewire Software stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $171.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1,243.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $141.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

