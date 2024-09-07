Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $327,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,587 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $77.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

