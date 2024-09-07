Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $434,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $227.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

