Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $508,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,817,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,357,000 after purchasing an additional 727,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after buying an additional 346,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Medtronic stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.