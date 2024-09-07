Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rollins were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,927,000 after purchasing an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

