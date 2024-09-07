Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Invests $318,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
