Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 53 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ANSYS by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.5 %

ANSYS stock opened at $305.04 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.48.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

