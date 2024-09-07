Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $39,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $105.88 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.84.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

