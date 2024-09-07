Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Shell by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.