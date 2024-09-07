Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

