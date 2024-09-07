Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. UBS Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.