Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 99,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

