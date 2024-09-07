Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 80.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

