Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 115 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.