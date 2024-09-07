Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 189 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in 3M were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 419.1% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MMM opened at $128.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.