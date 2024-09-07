Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

