Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 49 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $234.45 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $236.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.