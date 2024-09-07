Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Patrick Industries worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 205,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ PATK opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $136.00.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

