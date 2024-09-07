Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 58,888 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Paymentus by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paymentus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAY opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 1.47. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.57 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.19.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

