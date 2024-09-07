PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.23. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 242,191 shares trading hands.
PCS Edventures! Trading Up 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a return on equity of 70.33% and a net margin of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter.
PCS Edventures! Company Profile
PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.
