PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.13.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Bank of America lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

